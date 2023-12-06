Wealth Quarterback LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

