10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 137.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,470,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 608.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 176,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,561,531.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,561,531.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $150,129.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,546 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $46.20 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.88.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

