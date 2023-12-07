ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,327 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ADT by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in ADT by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,226 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Down 0.6 %

ADT opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. On average, research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADT

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.