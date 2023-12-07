Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 8.0% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $144.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

