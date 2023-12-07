Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ruggaard & Associates LLC

Ruggaard & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $144.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.86. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

