Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.5% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $144.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.