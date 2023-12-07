Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,757,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after purchasing an additional 138,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after purchasing an additional 655,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $63,462.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,170.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $131,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $63,462.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,170.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,364 shares of company stock worth $798,672 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

