Angus Pottinger Acquires 4,747 Shares of CT UK High Income (LON:CHI) Stock

CT UK High Income (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) insider Angus Pottinger purchased 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £3,987.48 ($5,036.60).

CT UK High Income Stock Performance

Shares of CHI opened at GBX 83 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.29. CT UK High Income has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 89 ($1.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.95. The firm has a market cap of £69.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8,300.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Get CT UK High Income alerts:

CT UK High Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a GBX 1.32 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. CT UK High Income’s payout ratio is currently -50,000.00%.

CT UK High Income Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Further Reading

