Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $192.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

