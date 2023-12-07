Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by King Wealth

King Wealth increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.7% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Shares of AAPL opened at $192.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.92 and a 200-day moving average of $182.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

