Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,848,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 41,461 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Apple worth $16,070,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $192.32 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

