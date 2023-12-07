Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,870 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $121,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $192.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.92 and a 200-day moving average of $182.45. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

