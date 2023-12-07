Ashim Gupta Sells 40,000 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,461,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PATH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

