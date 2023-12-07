Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Avanos Medical worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,987,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 349,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,387,000 after purchasing an additional 281,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,964,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 1.9 %

Avanos Medical stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $969.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

