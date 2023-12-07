AXS Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $144.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

