Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,344,000 after buying an additional 263,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,137,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,325,000 after acquiring an additional 133,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

NYSE:BE opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

