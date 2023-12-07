Blue Whale Capital LLP Has $88.89 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,014 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,750 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 13.6% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $368.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.70. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

