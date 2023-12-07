BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get BOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. BOX’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,465,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BOX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BOX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.