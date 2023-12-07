Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

In related news, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $7,829,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 114,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven Bender sold 19,362 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,066,071.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $7,829,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 114,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,152.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

