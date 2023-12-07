Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) Investor Alert: Key Takeaways From Their Latest SEC 10-Q Filing

Campbell Soup Company has seen a 5% two-year CAGR growth in revenue, driven by increases in foodservice and power brands. Operating earnings from Meals & Beverages decreased 13%, due to lower gross profit margin from higher cost inflation and other supply chain costs. Snacks increased 5%, due to higher gross profit margin from favorable net price realization and supply chain productivity improvements. The company’s net income margin decreased from $358 to $436. Management has undertaken initiatives such as leveraging brand power with product innovation, promotional programs and new advertising, as well as cost savings initiatives and the integration of recent acquisitions. CPB has seen a successful sale of its Emerald nuts business and is now in the process of acquiring Sovos Brands for a total enterprise value of approximately $2.7 billion. CPB is investing in hedging activities and organizational structure changes to respond to changing consumer demand and customer landscape. They are also taking steps to mitigate risks related to supply chain and operations.

Executive Summary

Financials

Revenue has grown 5% on a two-year CAGR basis. This growth is driven by increases in foodservice and power brands, partially offset by declines in U.S. retail products and trade promotion and consumer coupon redemption programs. Operating earnings from Meals & Beverages decreased 13%, due to lower gross profit margin from higher cost inflation and other supply chain costs, as well as unfavorable volume/mix. Snacks increased 5%, due to higher gross profit margin from favorable net price realization and supply chain productivity improvements. The company’s net income margin decreased from $358 to $436. This is lower than industry peers.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Management has undertaken initiatives such as leveraging brand power with product innovation, promotional programs and new advertising, as well as cost savings initiatives and the integration of recent acquisitions. It is unclear if these initiatives have been successful. Management assesses the company’s competitive position by monitoring changes in consumer demand, inventory management practices, supplier relationships, and organizational structure. They are highlighting potential disruptions due to political instability, natural disasters, and pandemics. Management identified risks such as disruptions in supply chain, volatility in commodity prices, changing customer landscape, and protecting intellectual property rights. Strategies have been put in place to address these risks, such as hedging activities, organizational structure changes, inventory management practices, and attracting and retaining key talent.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Risk Assessment

CPB has seen a successful sale of its Emerald nuts business and is now in the process of acquiring Sovos Brands. The acquisition is expected to bring in a total enterprise value of approximately $2.7 billion. The company’s performance metrics have been in line with its long-term goals. CPB generated cash flows from operations of $174 million in 2024, compared to $227 million in 2023. Net earnings were $234 million in 2024 and $297 million in 2023. The ROI is lower than the cost of capital, indicating that the company is not generating value for shareholders. CPB has a competitive market share, but faces competition in all categories. There are no plans for market expansion or consolidation mentioned in the context information.

External factors that pose risks to the company include disruptions in the supply chain, volatility in commodity prices, changing consumer demand, changing customer landscape, and political instability. CPB assesses and manages cybersecurity risks by regularly monitoring its systems and networks, implementing security protocols, and training employees on best practices. Yes, there are contingent liabilities and legal issues that could impact the company’s financial position or reputation. CPB is addressing them by establishing liabilities for litigation and regulatory loss contingencies, and by monitoring product quality and safety, independent contractor distribution models, and potential disruption from activist investors.

Corporate Governance and Sustainability

The board of directors consists of non-employee directors, with fees outlined in the 2024 Non-Employee Director Fees. There have been no notable changes in leadership or independence. CPB does not mention any commitment to board diversity or any other diversity and inclusion practices in its governance practices and workforce. CPB discloses initiatives and ESG metrics such as disruptions in supply chain, hedging activities, changes in consumer demand, inventory management, product quality and safety, independent contractor distribution models, litigation and regulatory actions, activist investors, IT systems, and impairment to goodwill. It demonstrates its commitment to responsible business practices by addressing these issues.

Forward Guidance

The company’s forward-looking guidance enhances transparency of supplier finance programs and reportable segment disclosure requirements, enabling investors to better understand the entity’s overall performance and assess potential future cash flows. This supports the company’s strategic initiatives and priorities outlined in the annual report. CPB is factoring in potential disruptions due to political instability, civil disobedience, terrorism, and natural disasters. It is also taking into account the FASB’s guidance on supplier finance programs and reportable segment disclosure requirements. CPB plans to capitalize on these trends by adopting the guidance and enhancing its disclosure requirements. Yes, the company is investing in hedging activities and organizational structure changes to respond to changing consumer demand and customer landscape. They are also taking steps to mitigate risks related to supply chain and operations.

For more information:

This article was created using artificial intelligence technology from Klickanalytics.