Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,769 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

