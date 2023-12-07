Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.