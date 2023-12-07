CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 26,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

