Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,481 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $368.80 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.28 and a 200 day moving average of $337.70.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

