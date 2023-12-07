Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Chimera Investment worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

