Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 30,862 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Asana worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,678,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,440,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,926,547.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 474,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,511,185.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,837,649 shares in the company, valued at $858,038,109.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $8,678,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,440,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,926,547.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,368,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,879,233 and have sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of Asana stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.