Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.35 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Q2 worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Q2 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,689. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2

Q2 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.46. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. On average, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.