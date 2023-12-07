Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Chegg worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,020 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Chegg by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,662,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chegg by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Chegg by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,890,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 227,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 19,098 shares of company stock valued at $191,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

