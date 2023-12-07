Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CIM stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

About Chimera Investment

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.