Citigroup Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,755 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE FBK opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.08.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.74 million. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

