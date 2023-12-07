Citigroup Inc. Purchases 41,903 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 372.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.30. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAN. HSBC cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities reduced their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,917,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,090,863.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,322,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,425,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,719,987.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $1,631,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,917,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,090,863.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,368,613 shares of company stock worth $60,879,233 and have sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

