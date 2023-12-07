Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 246.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BC opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

