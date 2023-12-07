Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,146 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $40.49 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

See Also

