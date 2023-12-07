Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 32.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 170.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 345,828 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 2,594.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 228,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 219,606 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MP Materials by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.47. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

