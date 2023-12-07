Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

BTT stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.