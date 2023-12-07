Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Service Co. International by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 53,982 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,477 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,117. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

