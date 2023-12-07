Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 420.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

