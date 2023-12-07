Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 111,527 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,209,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,527 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $679,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

AMZN opened at $144.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

