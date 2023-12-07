Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.77% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $175.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $42.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

