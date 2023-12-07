Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 263,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,935,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $16,753,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $241.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

