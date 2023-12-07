Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 606 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of International Bancshares worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in International Bancshares by 113.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $1,433,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,442,245 shares in the company, valued at $68,896,043.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $1,433,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,442,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,896,043.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBOC stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

