Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.74.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $80.67 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

