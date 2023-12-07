CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $28.36 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $144.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

