Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $814.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

