CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 378,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Price Performance

CoreCivic stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on CXW

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,422.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,422.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,345 shares of company stock valued at $639,038. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.