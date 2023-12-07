Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $134,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

DCPH stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $37,304.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,348.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $369,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

