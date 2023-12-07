DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DHT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DHT by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. DHT had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

