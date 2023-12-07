Diane Adams Sells 50,124 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $802,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,206.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Diane Adams sold 37,128 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $557,662.56.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Diane Adams sold 10,400 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $156,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Diane Adams sold 535 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $7,259.95.

On Monday, October 30th, Diane Adams sold 465 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $6,198.45.

On Friday, October 13th, Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $43,331.76.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.00, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 11,204,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after buying an additional 1,434,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after buying an additional 759,933 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

