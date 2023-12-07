Diane Adams Sells 50,124 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2023

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $802,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,206.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 17th, Diane Adams sold 37,128 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $557,662.56.
  • On Tuesday, November 14th, Diane Adams sold 10,400 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $156,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 1st, Diane Adams sold 535 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $7,259.95.
  • On Monday, October 30th, Diane Adams sold 465 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $6,198.45.
  • On Friday, October 13th, Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00.
  • On Monday, September 18th, Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $43,331.76.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.00, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 11,204,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after buying an additional 1,434,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after buying an additional 759,933 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Read Our Latest Report on CXM

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.