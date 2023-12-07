Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $208.83 on Thursday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $225.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.67.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

