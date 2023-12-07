Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $144.52 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

